KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.54.

KNBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. boosted their target price on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

KNBE stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. 2,989,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,406. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -178.80. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $28,129.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $586,707.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

