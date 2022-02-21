Kopp Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Kopp Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 95,898 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. Mitek Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after buying an additional 166,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after buying an additional 71,472 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,663,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after buying an additional 165,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after buying an additional 44,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.71. 334,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,444. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MITK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $51,143.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $43,999.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,760 shares of company stock valued at $655,426 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

