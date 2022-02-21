Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,118 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 218.5% in the third quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $340.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,193,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,890,715. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $305.68 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

