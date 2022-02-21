Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,348 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,348 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,975 shares of company stock worth $2,626,943. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,615,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,647,477. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.