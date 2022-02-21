Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $220,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.69. 4,241,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,118. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

