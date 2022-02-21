Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New $269,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,054.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5,446.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $9.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $556.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $585.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $18,756,532 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

