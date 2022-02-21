Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New $328,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $804,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.65. 28,157,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,781,074. The stock has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.03 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and sold 26,559 shares worth $4,722,582. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

