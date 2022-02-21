Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,626,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,022,645. The company has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.