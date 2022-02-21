Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes $331,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,664,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,429. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

