Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes $896,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 541 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Shopify accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 338,945 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 135,577.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after buying an additional 281,014 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 39,438.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 142,372 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 67.6% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 322,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,353,000 after buying an additional 130,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,156.68.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $656.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,973,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,091.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,348.96. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $640.42 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

