Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $346.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,032. The firm has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.64. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.23 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.