Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $114,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $223,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,862 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3,559.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 448,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

