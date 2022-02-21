KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Holdings Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,114,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 73,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of KVH Industries worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 197,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 87,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVHI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised KVH Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

KVHI opened at $8.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.64. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

KVH Industries Profile

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI).

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.