Kyle Moran Sells 9,204 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,204 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $21,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WVE stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $176.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,593,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,602,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,594,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,427,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $11,824,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,110,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.