Kyle Moran Sells 9,204 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,204 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $21,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
WVE stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $176.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
