L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $217.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.62 and its 200-day moving average is $223.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.60 and a 52 week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

