La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,602. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after acquiring an additional 31,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

