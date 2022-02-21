Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $108,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $264.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.63. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $230.89 and a 1 year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

