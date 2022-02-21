Laffer Tengler Investments Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $9.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $556.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $585.40 and a 200 day moving average of $624.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $18,756,532. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

