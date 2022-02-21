Laffer Tengler Investments Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.2% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,030 shares of company stock worth $30,180,822. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.34. 6,210,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,924,979. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.31. The company has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

