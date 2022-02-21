Laffer Tengler Investments Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 240.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in FedEx by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

