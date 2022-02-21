Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases Shares of 10,137 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,678,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,543,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,371. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
