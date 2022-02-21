Laffer Tengler Investments Takes $564,000 Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iRobot by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

IRBT stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.10. 463,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,153. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRBT. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.