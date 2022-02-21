LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) CFO Sells $192,368.00 in Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $192,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Noel Bertram Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,142.90.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,036,802.25.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $15.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $40.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.