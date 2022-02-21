Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGRDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Legrand from €105.00 ($119.32) to €110.00 ($125.00) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, November 8th. AlphaValue raised Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Legrand in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

LGRDY opened at $19.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.65. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

