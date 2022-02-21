Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Position Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 697.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,020 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 361,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $26.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $30.49.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

