Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:LSI traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $126.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,162. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $80.28 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.34%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,060 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

