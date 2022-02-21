Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Lightspeed POS reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of -51.15. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.