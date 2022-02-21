Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0354 on Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $817,693.53 and $227,177.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,186,118 coins and its circulating supply is 23,110,691 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

