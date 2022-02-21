London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.50 and last traded at $89.50. Approximately 3,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 11,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average is $100.26.

About London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

