London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.50 and last traded at $89.50. Approximately 3,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 11,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.65.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average is $100.26.
About London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)
