Loop Capital Lowers Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Hold

Loop Capital lowered shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $82.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems has a one year low of $79.59 and a one year high of $148.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

