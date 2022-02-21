L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LRLCY. UBS Group lifted their price target on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($494.32) to €450.00 ($511.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($494.32) to €395.00 ($448.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L’Oréal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.75.

LRLCY opened at $81.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.38. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $97.48.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

