Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the building manufacturing company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Louisiana-Pacific has increased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $8.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

LPX stock opened at $69.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,470 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

