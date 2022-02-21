LPL Financial LLC Acquires 4,994 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $26,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $135.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.