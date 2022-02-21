LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,924 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $30,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after buying an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $89.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.95.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.