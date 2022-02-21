LPL Financial LLC Purchases 14,491 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $28,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $104.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.57 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

