LPL Financial LLC Purchases 16,481 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $31,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $114.07 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.58 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.03.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.22%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,694 shares of company stock worth $25,461,753. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

