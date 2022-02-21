LPL Financial LLC Sells 75,570 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 401,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $29,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 396.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $214,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $7,729,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 130,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $93.86 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.47.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

