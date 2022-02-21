LPL Financial LLC Sells 83,777 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,777 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $27,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 148.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PKW opened at $90.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average is $93.97. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

