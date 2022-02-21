Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Lument Finance Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.400 EPS.

LFT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of LFT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.17. 110,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,209. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.27. Lument Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

