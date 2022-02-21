Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.010-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.74 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.08. 694,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,832. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,956 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Lumentum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Lumentum by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

