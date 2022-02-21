Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.
Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 134,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,700. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Luxfer has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $452.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 37.59%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luxfer (LXFR)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.