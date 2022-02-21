Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 134,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,700. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Luxfer has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $452.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

