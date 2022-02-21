Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.020-$1.020 EPS.

NYSE MMP traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,276. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.64.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,118 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

