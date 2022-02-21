MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $26.17. 291,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,371. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Capital International Investors raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,287,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,781 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6,434.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,377,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,621 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 535.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,656 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 119.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,547,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,081,000 after acquiring an additional 841,218 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at about $19,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

