Man Group plc Cuts Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $266.00 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.23 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

