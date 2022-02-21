Man Group plc Lowers Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vicor were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vicor by 333.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $95.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.20. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,351 shares of company stock worth $1,871,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

