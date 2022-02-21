Man Group plc Sells 162 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 10.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 94.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 122.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,542,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 609.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 35,073 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.93.

NYSE CE opened at $144.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.45. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $132.21 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

