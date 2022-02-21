Man Group plc Sells 201,710 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,710 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 128.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GT opened at $16.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.94.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

