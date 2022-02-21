Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 38.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE:MMI opened at $48.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.57. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

