Marshall Wace LLP Buys 49,259 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,259 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,965,000 after purchasing an additional 988,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,414,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,478,000.

NYSE:AEO opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

