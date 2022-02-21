Marshall Wace LLP Grows Holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,184 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 786,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,656,000 after buying an additional 630,696 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,324,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after buying an additional 256,033 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $12.73 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18.

PRAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

